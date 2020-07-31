NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE Case No. 19-4-01303-06

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE
RCW 11.56.100
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK
In Re the Guardianship of: ROBERT C. BOWERS, An Incapacitated Person.
Case No. 19-4-01303-06
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sunset Guardians, P.S., Full Guardian of the Estate for Robert C. Bowers, has privately negotiated the sale of real property in the guardianship to Benjamin E. Parks and Jessica R. Caldwell. The real property is commonly known as 5227 NE 74th Court, Vancouver, Washington 98662. The shortened legal description is as follows:
GARDEN TERRACE AT THE MALL LOT 15 SUB 2008
The proposed sale price is $292,000. The property is purchased as-is. Application to confirm this sale will be made on or after July 24, 2020, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after August 10, 2020. Any competing offers or bids with respect to the above-described property must be received by the Guardian’s attorney at the address noted below on or before August 7, 2020.
DATED this 24th day of July 2020.
s/ Gabriel D. Richards
Gabrielle D. Richards, WSBA #50269
Martin & Richards, PLLC
1220 Main Street, Suite 400
B: 503-444-3449
F: 503-296-5834
gabby@cascadialawyers.com
Attorney for Guardian
Jul 31, 2020
