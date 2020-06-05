NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE Case No. 19-4-01030-06

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In Re the Guardianship of: BERNARD L. BROWN, An Incapacitated Person.

Case No. 19-4-01030-06

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sunset Guardians, P.S., Full Guardian of the Estate for Bernard L. Brown, has privately negotiated the sale of real property in the guardianship to Patrick Horsley and Katie Horsley. The real property is commonly known as 3596 Mount Pleasant Road, Kelso, Washington 98626. The assessor’s parcel number is WD1403002. The shortened legal description is as follows:

SECT, TWN, RNG: 14-7N-1W DESC: T-15b, 15d INCL T-15d FEE763448 PARCEL: WD1403002.

The proposed sale price is $327,000. The property is purchased as-is. Application to confirm this sale will be made on or after May 29, 2020, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after June 18, 2020. Any competing offers or bids with respect to the above-described property must be received by the Guardian’s attorney at the address noted below on or before June 15, 2020.

DATED this 29th day of May 2020.

s/ Gabrielle D. Richards

Gabrielle D. Richards, WSBA #50269

Martin & Richards, PLLC

1220 Main Street, Suite 400

Vancouver, Washington 98660

B: 503-444-3449

F: 503-296-5834

gabby@cascadialawyers.com

Attorney for Guardian

Martin & Richards, PLLC 1220 Main Street, Suite 400 Vancouver, Washington 98660 B: 503.444.3449 F: 503.296.5834

Jun 5, 2020

Comments

comments