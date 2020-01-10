NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY IN GUARDIANSHIP ESTATE Case No. 17-4-00991-2

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In Re the Guardianship of: MERLE B. HEATER, An Incapacitated Person.

Case No. 17-4-00991-2

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Todd Heater, Limited Guardian of the Estate for Merle B. Heater, has privately negotiated the sale of real property of the guardianship to Chance Kalliainen and Jaymin Kallianen. The real property is commonly known as 515 SE 98th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98664.The shortened legal description is as follows:

ALLWOOD MANOR 13TH ADDN LOT 2 BLK 20

The proposed sale price is $284,000.00. The property is purchased as-is. Application to confirm this sale will be made on or after December 30, 2019, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after January 17, 2020. Any competing offers or bids with respect to the above-described property must be received by the Guardian’s attorney at the address noted below on or before January 14, 2020.

DATED this 30th day of December 2019.

s/ Christie L. Martin

Christie L. Martin, WSBA #43316

Martin & Richards, LLP

111 SW Fifth Avenue, Suite 3150

Portland, Oregon 97204

B: 503-444-3449

christie@cascadialawyers.com

Attorney for Guardian

