NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY Case No. 20-4-00203-06

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PAULA J. ROSS, Deceased.

Case No. 20-4-00203-06

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Brian E. Stites, Personal Representative of the Estate of Paula J. Ross (the “Estate”), has negotiated the sale of real property of the Estate. The property is commonly known as 40008 NE 142nd Avenue, Amboy, WA 98601. The legal description is attached as Exhibit A.

The proposed sale price is $487,000. The property is being sold without express or implied warranty. Application to confirm this sale will be made on or after December 4, 2020, for a closing date of sale to occur on or after December 18, 2020. Any competing offers or bids with respect to the property described herein must be received by the Attorney for the Personal Representative at the address noted below on or before December 14, 2020.

DATED this 23rd day of November, 2020.

/s Jakob O. Seegmuller

Jakob O. Seegmuller, WSBA No. 53860

Thomas A. Hackett, WSBA No. 43984

Attorney for Personal Representative

NW Legacy Law, P.S.

1003 Officers Row

Vancouver, WA 98661

EXHIBIT A

The following described real property situated in the County of Clark, State of Washington, to-wit:

The South 330 feet of the following described property:

That portion of the South half of the Southeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of Section 14, Township 5 North, Range 2 East of the Willamette Meridian, described as follows:

Beginning at the Southeast corner of said South half of the Southeast quarter of the Southwest quarter; thence West along the South line thereof, 765 feet; thence North 250 feet; thence North 35° West 143 feet; thence North 9° East 175 feet; thence North 36° East 190 feet, more or less, to the North line of said South half of the Southeast quarter of the Southwest quarter; thence East along said North line 650 feet, more or less, to the Northeast corner of said South half; thence South along the East line thereof 660 feet; more or less, to the point of beginning.

SUBJECT TO AND TOGETHER WITH an easement for ingress, egress, and utilities over, under, and across a 60 foot strip of land, the centerline of which is described as follows:

Beginning at a point 765 feet West of the Southeast corner of the above described tract; thence North 250 feet; thence North 35° West 143 feet; thence North 9° East 175 feet; thence North 36° East 190 feet, more or less, to the North line of the South half of the Southeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of said Section 14.

ALSO TOGETHER WITH an easement 60 feet in width for purposes of providing a roadway for ingress and egress from the described property, running Northerly to Munch Road, said easement running Northerly from the North line of the South half of the Southeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of said Section 14 across the remainder of the East half of the Southwest quarter of Section 14, Township 5 North, Range 2 East of the Willamette Meridian.

ALSO SUBJECT TO AND TOGETHER WITH an easement for ingress, egress, and utilities over a 60 foot strip of land, the centerline of which is described as follows:

Beginning at a point 30 feet North of a point 200 feet South of the North line and 418 feet West of the East lie of the South half of the Southeast quarter of the Southwest quarter of said Section 14; thence Southwesterly to a point 30 feet North of a point 765 feet West of the Southeast corner of the South half of the Southeast quarter of the Southwest quarter, and the terminus of said centerline.

NW Legacy Law, P.S. 1003 Officers Row Vancouver, WA 98661 360-975-7770

Nwlegacylaw.com

Dec 4, 2020

