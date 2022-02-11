NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY No. 20-4-01162-06

NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

PURSUANT TO RCW 11.56.080,

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FREDERICK CHARLES DUFFY Deceased.

No. 20-4-01162-06

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gregg Swanson, in his capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of Frederick Charles Duffy will sell, at private sale, on the best terms obtainable, the following described real property located in Clark County, Washington:

Address: 7005 NE 144th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98682 Abbreviated Legal: SHARRICK MANOR LOT 10 SUB 93

Property Identification Number: 107962618

Offers must be received in writing and filed with the Clerk of the Court in Clark County Superior Court, 1200 Franklin, Vancouver, WA 98660 and must also be sent to the attorney for the Personal Representative at the following address: Jennifer Nugent Law, 502 East McLoughlin Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98663. Offers must be received by March 2, 2022.

The sale of the property will occur on or after March 11, 2022.

Dated February 2, 2022

Jennifer Nugent, WSBA #36833

Attorney for the Personal Representative.

Jennifer Ann Nugent Attorney at Law 502 East McLoughlin Blvd. Vancouver, WA 98663 360-567-7599Feb 11,18, 2022

