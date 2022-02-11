NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY No. 20-4-01162-06

NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
PURSUANT TO RCW 11.56.080,
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF FREDERICK CHARLES DUFFY Deceased.
No. 20-4-01162-06
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gregg Swanson, in his capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of Frederick Charles Duffy will sell, at private sale, on the best terms obtainable, the following described real property located in Clark County, Washington:
Address: 7005 NE 144th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98682 Abbreviated Legal: SHARRICK MANOR LOT 10 SUB 93
Property Identification Number: 107962618
Offers must be received in writing and filed with the Clerk of the Court in Clark County Superior Court, 1200 Franklin, Vancouver, WA 98660 and must also be sent to the attorney for the Personal Representative at the following address: Jennifer Nugent Law, 502 East McLoughlin Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98663. Offers must be received by March 2, 2022.
The sale of the property will occur on or after March 11, 2022.
Dated February 2, 2022
Jennifer Nugent, WSBA #36833
Attorney for the Personal Representative.
Jennifer Ann Nugent Attorney at Law 502 East McLoughlin Blvd. Vancouver, WA 98663 360-567-7599Feb 11,18, 2022