NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY No. 20-4-00668-06

NOTICE OF PRIVATE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM WILBUR SR. Deceased.

No. 20-4-00668-06

PURSUANT TO RCW 11.56.080, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Elliot Smith, in his capacity as Personal Representative of the Estate of William Wilbur, Sr. will sell, at private sale, on the best terms obtainable, the minimum terms of which are set forth in the Petition and Order filed with Clark County Superior Court, the following described real property located in Clark County, Washington:

Address: 407 E. Yacolt Road, Yacolt, WA 98675

Abbreviated Legal: YACOLT ACRE TRACTS #1 LOT 7

Property Identification Number: 64934000

The sale will occur on or after: February 22, 2021

Offers must be received in writing and filed with the Clerk of the Court in Clark County Superior Court, 1200 Franklin, Vancouver, WA 98660, any time after the first date of publication and before the date of sale. Offers must all be sent to the attorney for the Personal Representative at the following address: Jennifer Nugent Law, 502 East McLoughlin Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98663.

Jennifer Nugent, WSBA #36833

Attorney for the Personal Representative.

Jennifer Ann Nugent Attorney at Law 502 East McLoughlin Blvd. Vancouver, WA 98663 360-567-7599

Jan 22, 29, 2021

