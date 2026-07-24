NOTICE OF LANDLORD’S LIEN AND NOTICE OF SALE

TRANSMITTED VIA U.S. MAIL CERTIFIED MAIL/RETURN RECEIPT AND U.S. MAIL FIRST CLASS

JOE MALLICOAT 1199 W. Ultar Drive Nampa, ID 83686

MEGAN MALLICOAT 1199 W. Ultar Drive Nampa, ID 83686

MALLICOAT, INC. c/o Todd Trierweiler & Associates 4721 NE 102nd Avenue Portland, Oregon 97220

RUSSELL GARRETT, TRUSTEE Jordan Ramis PC 1211 SW 5th Avenue, Ste 2700

Portland, OR 97204

DOUGLAS DYSART U.S. Small Business Administration Loan Specialist Douglas.Dysart@sba.gov

Re: Commercial Lease: 6300 NE St. James Rd, Unit 102, Vancouver, WA 98663

PLEASE BE ADVISED that pursuant to RCW 60.72.010, the Landlord of the property referenced above, M2J Investment Group, LLC, intends to sell the items abandoned at the address leased above at a sale via online auction between August 3, 2026 and August 15, 2026 at https://boydsauctions.hibid.com/auctions. To redeem personal property, the tenant must tender the sums due for this lien no later than July 31, 2026 at 5:00 pm to Landerholm, PS, 805 Broadway St., Suite 1000, Vancouver, Washington 98660. As of the date of this Notice, the following sums are due and owing: June 2026 Storage $5,156.00 July 2026 Storage $5,156.00 Auction charge: $2,500.00 Attorney Fees (Est.): $7,821.00 Publication (Est.): $100.00 TOTAL: $20,733.00 In order to redeem the property and stop foreclosure, the tenant must pay amounts due which are secured by the Landlord’s Lien, plus the expenses in arranging the sale, and for reasonable attorney fees and legal expenses. Please contact the undersigned for a complete payoff balance. Be advised that the purpose of this Notice is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. You may contact the undersigned with any questions. DATED this 17th day of July, 2026. M2J Investment Group, LLC, Landlord /S/ Jean M. McCoy BY: JEAN M. McCOY, WSBA #21878 Of Attorneys for Landlord LANDERHOLM, P.S. 805 Broadway, Tenth Floor – PO Box 1086 Vancouver, WA 98666-1086 Phone: (360) 696-3312 Fax: (360) 816-2122 Email: jean.mccoy@landerholm.com

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

July 24, 31, Aug 7, 2026