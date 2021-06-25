NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ALVERNA KING, Deceased.
No. 21-4-00016-06
CLERK’S ACTION REQUIRED
TO: Clerk of the above entitled Court;
AND TO: All other interested parties
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Colleen Sisson of Riverview Trust Company, Personal Representative of the Estate of Alverna King, has filed with the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Clark County a Final Report and Petition for Distribution of the Estate. The Court is asked to settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or the person entitled thereto, and discharge the Personal Representative.
THE CLERK IS DIRECTED TO NOTE THAT THE HEARING will be held on the Petition on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. in the courtroom of the Presiding Judge of the probate docket. Any interested person may appear, file objections and contest the Petition.
DATED this 15th day of June, 2021
Jennifer Nugent, WSBA #36833
Attorney for the Personal Representative
Jennifer Ann Nugent Attorney at Law 502 East McLoughlin Blvd. Vancouver, WA 98663 360-567-7599
Jun 25, 2021
NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION No. 21-4-00016-06
NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION