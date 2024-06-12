NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION Case No. 23-4-01059-06

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Matter of the Estate of Robert Glen Wilson, Jr., Deceased.

Case No. 23-4-01059-06

Clerk’s Action Required TO: THE CLERK OF THE COURT: AND TO: All other interested parties NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sandra Dee Ponder, Administrator of the Estate of Robert Glen Wilson, Jr., has filed with the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Clark County a Final Report and Petition for Distribution of the Estate. The Court is asked to settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or the person entitled thereto, and discharge the Administrator. THE CLERK IS DIRECTED TO NOTE THAT THE HEARING on the Petition on Friday, July 5, 2024 at 1:30 P.M. in the courtroom of the Presiding Judge of the probate docket. The address of the court is: 1200 Franklin Street, Vancouver, WA 98666. Any interested person may appear, file objections and contest to the Petition. DATED this 3rd day of June, 2024. /s/ Robert E. Kabacy Robert E. Kabacy, WSBA # 23745 Of Attorneys for Administrator Kell, Alterman & Runstein, LLP 520 SW Yamhill Street, Suite 600 Portland, OR 97204 Telephone: (503) 222-3531 rkabacy@kelrun.com 4861-3287-9551 4861-3287-9551 4861-3287-9551

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

June 7, 2024