NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE RCW 11.76.040

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF NEIL J. PERKINS, Deceased.

Case No. 23-4-00995-06

NOTICE is hereby given that Sunny Perkins, as personal representative of the above estate, has filed with the above Court the Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution (the “Final Report”). The Final Report will be heard on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. in the Probate Department of the above Court, at which time and place any interested person in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report. Dated: . Kayleigh E. McDaniel, WBSA No. 55176 NW Legacy Law, P.S. Attorney for Personal Representative 1003 Officers Row Vancouver, WA 98661 NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE – 1

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Nov 28, 2025