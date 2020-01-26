NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROGER CURREY STEWART, Deceased

No. 19-4-00999-06

TO: Clerk of the above entitled Court;

AND TO: All other interested parties

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jamie Stewart, Personal Representative of the Estate of Roger Currey Stewart, has filed with the Superior Court of the State of Washington for Clark County a Final Report and Petition for Distribution of the Estate. The Court is asked to settle such report, distribute the property to the heirs or the person entitled thereto, and discharge the Personal Representative.

THE CLERK IS DIRECTED TO NOTE THAT THE HEARING will be held on the Petition on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. in the courtroom of the Presiding Judge of the probate docket. Any interested person may appear, file objections and contest the Petition.

DATED this 15th day of January, 2020

Jennifer Nugent, WSBA #36833

Attorney for the Personal Representative

Jennifer Ann Nugent Attorney at Law 904 Esther Street Vancouver, WA 98660 360-567-7599

