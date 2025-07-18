NOTICE OF HEARING, ON ADMINISTRATOR’S MOTION TO APPROVE THE ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT, AUTHORIZE PAYMENT OF COSTS AND DISTRIBUTION OF THE NET ESTATE, CLOSE THE ESTATE, AND DISCHARGE THE ADMINISTRATOR

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BRENT A. BUCK, DECEASED.

NO. 24 4 01145 06

)))))))))))))))(Clerk’s Action Required) The above-captioned Estate now gives NOTICE as follows: TO: A) Clerk of the Superior Court B) All Persons, Parties, or Claimants interested in the Estate of Brent A. Buck, Deceased. MATTER: Motion by the Estate’s duly-appointed Administrator to approve the Administrator’s report and also, as proposed therein, to authorize payment of costs, distribution of remaining net assets, and then the closing of the estate. DATE: Friday, August 15, 2025 1 – NOTICE OF HEARING; ADMINISTRATOR’S MOTION TO APPROVE REPORT, PAY COSTS, DISTRIBUTE NET ESTATE ASSETS, AND CLOSE THE ESTATE TIME/PLACE: 1:30 p.m.; Dept. 7 Superior Court; Hon. Jennifer Snyder, presiding NOTE: Infrequently, a last-minute adjustment to the Court’s Schedule will result in a re-assignment to a different Judge or Department: and in any event is likely that the specific Courtroom where this matter will be heard will not be assigned until the day of the hearing itself; all interested parties planning to appear at this hearing should therefore check the Court’s posted notice to confirm the exact Courtroom. DATED this 14th day of July, 2025. /s/ Dale Read, Jr., WSBA #6112 Attorney for the Estate 2 – NOTICE OF HEARING; ADMINISTRATOR’S MOTION TO APPROVE REPORT, PAY COSTS, DISTRIBUTE NET ESTATE ASSETS, AND CLOSE THE ESTATE

July 18, 2025