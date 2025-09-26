NOTICE OF FILING AND INTENT TO PRESENT ORDER ON EX PARTE BASIS No. 25-4-01135-06

NOTICE OF FILING AND INTENT TO PRESENT ORDER ON EX PARTE BASIS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In re the Matter of the Estate of MARY CRITTENDON, Deceased

No. 25-4-01135-06

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on September 9, 2025, Al Merris Petitioned to be appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent and for a copy of her will to be deemed valid. The court authorized for service of all intestate heirs of the Decedent of this notice via publication.

Any objection to acceptance of the Will of the Decedent and appointment of the Petitioner as Personal Representative must include the case number and must be mailed to Court and to the attorney for the Petitioner. These addresses are as follows: Clark County Superior Court P.O. Box 5000 Vancouver, Washington 98666 Law Office of Joshua Pops, P.L.L.C. 750 Anderson St Ste B Vancouver, Washington 98661 Any objection to these filings must be made in WRITING and must be RECEIVED by the Court and the attorney for the Petitioner no later than _ , 2025. If no objections are received, the Petitioner will submit a proposed Order for judicial consideration and signature on an ex parte basis (i.e. without a hearing). The purpose of the ex parte submission will be to appoint the Petitioner Personal Represetnative. If an objection is received, the Petitioner will schedule a hearing. Signed at Vancouver, Washington this day of ____2025. Joshua Pops WSBA#43761 Attorney for Guardian and Conservator NOTICE OF FILING

LAW OFFICE OF JOSHUA POPS, P.L.L.C. 750 Anderson St Ste B Vancouver, WA 98661 (360) 952-8810

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

September 26,October 3,10, 2025