NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT AND PENDENCY OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGSSUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY Case No. 26-4-00113-06

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT AND PENDENCY OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS
SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JULIE A. CECIL, Deceased.
Case No. 26-4-00113-06

RCW 11.28.237, RCW 11.28.238 NOTICE is given of the appointment of the personal representative named below and of the pendency of probate proceedings in the above-named estate. Personal Representative: Angela J. Brooks Date of Appointment: January 26, 2026 Date of this Notice: Date Jakob O. Seegmuller, WSBA No. 53860 Attorney for Personal Representative NW Legacy Law, P.S. 1003 Officers Row Vancouver, WA 98661 NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT AND PENDENCY OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS – 2
published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Jan 30, Feb 6, 13, 2026

