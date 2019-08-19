Notice for Publication No. 19-2-01417-06

Notice for Publication

In the Superior Court of the State of Washington in and for the County of Clark

Tiger Lily, HOA, Plaintiff

vs.

Raejean Hendricks, Defendant

The State of Washington to the said Raejean Hendricks:

No. 19-2-01417-06

You are summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 16th day of August, 2019, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, Tiger Lily, HOA, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff Tiger Lily, HOA, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The case is for collecting the unpaid HOA assessments owed.

Scott S. Anders, Plaintiff’s Attorney

Jordan Ramis, PC

1499 SE Tech Center Place #380

Vancouver, Washington

County of Clark

Jordan Ramis, PC 1499 SE Tech Center Place #380 Vancouver, Washington 98683-9575

Aug 16,23,30 Sep 6,13,20, 2019

