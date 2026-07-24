NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 26-4-00902-06

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030, 11.40.070

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEE E. OLMSTEAD, Deceased.

Case No. 26-4-00902-06

The notice agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the Court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the state of Washington. According to the records of the Court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the Court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against boththe decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: July 24, 2026 The notice agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the state of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct. Dated: . Constance M. Olmstead, Notice Agent Notice Agent: Constance M. Olmstead Attorneys for the Notice Agent: Thomas A. Hackett, WSBA No. 43984 Trent J. Holloman-Wilkins, WSBA No. 65022 NW Legacy Law, P.S. Address for Mailing or Service: NW Legacy Law, P.S. 1003 Officers Row Vancouver, WA 98661 Court of Notice Agent’s oath and declaration and cause number: Superior Court of Washington for Clark County Cause Number: 26-4-00902-06 NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS – 2

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

July 24, 31, Aug 7, 2026