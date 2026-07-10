NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 26-4-00844-06

NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.42.030

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR CLARK COUNTY

NONPROBATE ESTATE OF: JAMES DOWDEN, JR., Deceased.

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Case No. 26-4-00844-06

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE The notice agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named decedent. As of the date of the filing of this Notice with the court, the notice agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the decedent’s estate in the state of Washington. According to the records of the court, as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the decedent’s estate has not been appointed. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070, by serving on or mailing to the notice agent or the notice agent’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the notice agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the notice agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: July 10, 2026 Notice Agent: Christopher C. Milliken Attorney for Notice Agent: Evan Chavez, WSBA #62446 NORTHWEST ELDER LAW GROUP PLLC Address for Mailing or Service: 2150 N. 107th Street, Suite 501 Seattle, WA 98133 Court of Notice Agent’s Oath and Declaration and Cause Number: Clark County Superior Court Cause Number 26-4-00844-06 The undersigned notice agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington that the foregoing is true and correct. Signed this 1st day of July, 2026. NORTHWEST ELDER LAW GROUP PLLC /s/ Evan Chavez Evan Chavez, WSBA #62446 Attorney for Notice Agent 2150 N. 107th Street, Suite 501 Seattle, WA 98133 (206) 937-6102 evan@nwelg.com NONPROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Page 2 of 3 Northwest Elder Law Group PLLC 2150 N. 107th Street, Suite 501 Seattle, WA 98133 Tel: (206) 937-6102

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

July 10, 17, 24, 2026