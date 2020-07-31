NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS No. 20-4-04319-0 SEA

NON-PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In Re the Matter of the Estate of

NANCY MOESTA STRONG HAMILTON, Deceased.

Date of Death: June 20, 2020

No. 20-4-04319-0 SEA

The Notice Agent named below has elected to give notice to creditors of the above-named Decedent. As of the date of the filing of a copy of this notice with the court, the Notice Agent has no knowledge of any other person acting as notice agent or of the appointment of a personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in the State of Washington. According to the records of the court as are available on the date of the filing of this notice with the court, a cause number regarding the Decedent has not been issued to any other notice agent and a personal representative of the Decedent’s estate has not been appointed.

Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.42.070 by serving on or mailing a copy of the claim to the Notice Agent, the Notice Agent’s in-State Resident Agent or the Notice Agent’s attorney at the addresses stated below, and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the Notice Agent’s declaration and oath were filed. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Notice Agent served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.42.020(2)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of Filing Notice: July 27, 2020.

Date of First Publication: July 31, 2020.

The Notice Agent declares under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington on this 27th day of July, 2020, at Williamsburg, Virginia, that the foregoing is true and correct.

Notice Agent: TIMOTHY HAMILTON

Attorney for Notice Agent: LEOS & GILKERSON, PLLC

RACHEL J. LEOS, WSBA #39466

Leos & Gilkerson, PLLC

16088 NE 85th St. Redmond, WA 98052

Address for Mailing or Service:

To Notice Agent:

Timothy Hamilton

248 Archer’s Mead

Williamsburg, VA 23185

To Notice Agent’s In-State Resident Agent:

Rachel J. Leos

Leos & Gilkerson, PLLC

16088 NE 85th St.

Redmond, WA 98052

Leos & Gilkerson, PLLC 16088 NE 85th Street Redmond, WA 98052 (425) 885-4066

Jul 31 Aug 7,14, 2020

