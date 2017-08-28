Summons Served by Publication

Superior Court of Washington County of Clark

No. 17-3-01231-6

In Re: Petitioner/s Robert W. Allen and Barbara L. Allen

and

Respondent/s: Dagoberta Mendoza

Summons Served by Publication

To: Dagoberta Mendoza – The other party has asked the court to:

Non-Parent Custody: [X] Give Custody of the children to a non-parent.

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this summons is published. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

• No one has notified you about other hearings in this case, and

• The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgement)

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill Out a Response on this form

[X} FL Non-Parent 415, Response to Non-Parent Custody Petition

You can get the Response form and other forms you need at:

• The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

• The Administration Office of the Courts – call (360) 705-5328

• Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.com or

• The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee)

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filled this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address: Superior Court Clerk, Clark County, 1200 Franklin St., Vancouver, WA 98660

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

DOUGLAS J. BRATT, WSBA #4555 Date: August 21, 2017 Lawyers address: 108 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98660

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington

MORSE BRATT ANDREWS & TERRY, LLP, 108 E. MILL PLAIN BLVD, Vancouver, WA 98660 Telephone: (360) 213.2040 | Facsimile: (360) 213.2030

Aug 25 Sep 1,8,15,22,29

