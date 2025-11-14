EFILE: TILDEN and ASSOCIATES\Marie Tilden\SUMMONS BYE-FILED 11-07-2025, 13:16 Scott G. Weber, Cle k

Clark County – Superior Court of Washington, County of Clark

No. 25-5-00240-0.6

In re the Adoption of:

BABY BOY DOLE aka RHETT KIERAN LIND

DOB: 08/29/2025

A Person under the a e of 18

The State of Washington to JOHN DOE:

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF PETITION AND HEARING BY PUBLICATION REGARDING TERMINATION OF PARENT-CHI_LD RELATIONSHIP OF NATURAL FATHER, JOHN.DOE

You have been designated as the Natural Father of the above-named child, born on August • 29, 2025, in Vancouver, Washington. A Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship of Natural Father has been filed in the above-entitled court by the Petitioners, CASSANDRA LIND and KARL LIND, the Prospective Adoptive Parents. The Petitioners are asking the Court for an order permanently terminating the parent-child relationship between you and the child named above, permanently terminating all your rights to the child, so that the child may be placed for adoption. In order to defend this Petition, you must respond to the Petition by stating your defense in writing and.by serving a copy upon the Petitioners at their attorney’s office at the address below Summons by Publication Page I of3 The Tilden Law Finn PPLC 303 E. 16th St# 216 Vancouver, WA 98663 Phone I 360-695..0290 Fax I 360-326-1934 within thirty (30) days of the receipt of this summons and notice or an order permanently terminating your parent-child relationship with the child by default will be entered. A default order is one where the Petitioners are entitled to what they ask for because you have not responded. If you serve a notice of appearance on the Petitioners’ attorney at the address below, you are entitled to notice before a default order may be entered. The court hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parent-Child Relationship shall be held on December 19, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. in the Clark County Family Court Annex at address: 601 W. Evergreen, Vancouver, Washington 98660. YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AT THE HEARING MAY RESULT IN A DEFAULT ORDER PERMANENTLY TERMINATING ALL OF YOUR RIGHTS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED CHILD. You are further notified that any non-consenting parent, possible, or alleged father has a right to be represented by an attorney, and an attorney will be appointed for an indigent parent who requests an attorney. You have a right to file a claim of paternity under chapter 26.26 of the Revised Code of Washington. Your failure to file a claim of Paternity under chapter 26.26 of the Revised Code of Washington or to respond to the petition for termination of parent-child relationship which has been filed herein, within thirty (30) days of receipt of this summons is grounds to terminate your parent-child relationship with respect to the child. If the child is an Indian child as defined Indian Child Welfare Act of 1978, 25 U.S.C. 1901 et seq., and if you acknowledge paternity of the child or if your paternity of the child is established I II Summons by Publication Page 2 of3 The Tilden Law Firm PPLC 303 E. 16th St.# 216 Vancouver, WA 98663 Phone I 360-695-0290 Fax I 360-326-1934 prior to the termination of the parent-child relationship, your parental rights may not be terminated unless you give valid consent to termination or your parent-child relationship is terminated involuntarily pursuant to chapter 26.33 or 13.34 RCW. One method of filing your response and serving a copy on the petitioners is to send them by certified mail with return receipt requested. DATED on November 7, 2025. Marie N. Tilden MARIE N. TILDEN, WSBA #16870 Attorney for Petitioners FILE RESPONSE WITH: CLERK OF COURT Clark County Superior Court 1200 Franklin Street Vancouver, WA 98660 (360) 397-2292 SERVE COPY OF RESPONSE ON: Marie N. Tilden Attorney for Petitioners 303 E. 16th St. #216 Vancouver, WA 98663 M.Tilden@TildenLawFirm.com (360) 695-0290 Summons by Publication Page 3 of3 The Tilden Law Firm PPLC 303 E. 16th St.# 216 Vancouver, WA 98663 Phone I 360-695-0290 Fax\ 360-326-1934

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

Nov 14,21,28, 2025