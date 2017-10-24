PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In re the Estate of MACIANA VIVIENE TEASLEY, Deceased.

Case No. 17-4-00667-1

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s Attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020, or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: October 20, 2017 Personal Representative: P. Villalonga Attorneys for the Personal Representative: Scott S. Anders

Matthew D. Lowe, Jordan Ramis PC, 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 380

Vancouver, WA 98683 Dated: October 12, 2017. /s/ Scott S. Anders Scott S. Anders, WSBA #19732 Matthew D. Lowe, WSBA # 30442 Attorney for Personal Representative, P. Villalonga Attorneys for Personal Representative: Scott S. Anders, WSBA #19732, Matthew D. Lowe, WSBA # 30442, Jordan Ramis PC, 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 380

Vancouver, WA 98683 Phone: (360) 567-3900 DECLARATION OF MAILING I hereby certify that on the date shown below, I served a true and correct copy of the foregoing PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS (RCW 11.40.030) by first-class mail, postage prepaid on: Office of Financial Recovery, Washington Department Of Social and Health Services, PO Box 9501, Olympia, WA 98507-9501 Washington Department of Revenue, Taxpayer Account Administration, PO Box 47476, Olympia, WA 98504-7476 DATED: October 12, 2017. /s/ Scott S. Anders Scott S. Anders, WSBA # 19732 Attorney for Personal Representative, P. Villalonga

JORDAN RAMIS PC Attorneys at Law, 1499 SE Tech Center Pl Ste 380

Vancouver WA 98683 Telephone: 360.567.3900 Fax: 360.567.3901

