AMENDED PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. 25-4-00506-06

AMENDED PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF CLARK

In the Matter of the Estate of ROBERT PAUL BACON, Deceased.

Case No. 25-4-00506-06

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert Paul Bacon. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 9, 2025 PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE: Todd F. Brennan ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL Robert E. Kabacy, WSBA # 23745 REPRESENTATIVE: Kell, Alterman & Runstein, L.L.P. ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SERVICE: 1899 SE Spinaker Way Vancouver, WA 98661 /s/ Robert E. Kabacy Robert E. Kabacy, WSBA #23745 Of Attorneys for Todd F. Brennan, Personal Representative

published in the Vancouver Business Journal

May 9, 16, 23, 2025