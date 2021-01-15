ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

EDUCATIONAL SERVICE DISTRICT 112

MENTAL HEALTH CENTER

Notice is hereby given the Board of Directors for the Educational Service District 112, ESD112, Vancouver, Washington, is soliciting competitive bids from responsible contractors for the construction of a Mental Health Center on the ESD112 Campus. ESD112 will receive sealed bids for the construction of the Mental Health Center on Friday, February 12, 2021 until 3:00:00 PM at the following location:

Jeff Strunk

Educational Service District 112

2500 NE 65th Ave

Vancouver, WA 98661

Bids must be submitted on the proper bid form, in a sealed envelope with the name of the Project and the Name of the Bidding entity clearly labeled on the front of the envelope. Bids will then be publicly read aloud after the time stated for closing of receipt of bids. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned to the bidder unopened.

All work will be under a single contract. The estimated project cost is $1,800,000. A 5% bid bond is required and shall be included in the bid and made payable to Educational Service District 112 in the form of a Cashier’s Check or Money Order. Bid security shall be forfeited as damages should the bidder neglect or refuse to enter into a contract and provide a suitable bond for performance and payment for labor and materials. In addition, each bid shall include a non-collusion acknowledgement.

The primary project scope includes:

Limited/select demolition of finishes and other elements in an existing tilt-up warehouse to complete the tenant improvement work necessary to convert space to accommodate and support teaching and learning with focus on mental health and wellbeing in teaching and learning environment. Work will include but is not limited to the complete renovation of the interior and exterior space as shown on project documents. Contractor shall provide all plant, material and equipment necessary to complete the work.

The existing building is located on the ESD112 Campus at the address listed above.

Notice to Proceed is anticipated on or before February 26, 2021. Substantial Completion is established for July 15, 2021. Final completion shall be no later than Generally 60 days after substantial completion.

Attention is called to State of Washington statutes, regulations and rules pertaining to, but not limited to the following for public work projects: non-discrimination in employment and facilities’; rates of payment for prevailing wage and fringe benefits to workers; apprenticeship utilizations, forms of bids; bonds’ contracts, certificates’ restrictions of lien, taxes and retainage; and barrier-free facilities for the accessibility requirements.

A Nonmandatory- Virtual – pre-bid conference for General Contractors, will be held over ZOOM Platform Tuesday, January 26, 2021 beginning at 10:00 AM. Attendance at the pre-bid site conference is not mandatory for General Contractors interested in bidding on this project. General Contractors are encouraged to email Jeff.strunk@esd112.org for invite/access to Zoom meeting address.

ALL INTERESTED BIDDERS MUST ADHERE TO THE FOLLOWING REQUIREMENTS TO BE CONSIDERED:

Bid documents and project information will be available January 22, 2021, http://mentalhealthcenter.j2b.com/

Electronic files including plans, specifications, addenda, bidder’s list, project notices and updates may be obtained at http://mentalhealthcenter.j2b.com/. Bidders will first set up an account free of charge which will provide access to the project bid documents. Bidders with an account will automatically be part of the viewers list. Bidders will need to select general, sub-contractor etc., to be placed on the bidders list. Bidders requiring paper documents may submit written requests to the following email address Bid@j2b.com. Paper prints plus shipping will be provided at the cost of reproduction to the bidder. Paper plans will not be run in advance. Bidders must order ahead of time and submit payment via major credit card. Absolutely no refunds.

6. If bidders are unable to receive documents electronically or require special individual assistance there will be a one-time charge of $ 35.00 payable via major credit payable to J2 Blueprint.

Questions may be directed to Jordan Arrendondon, Ankrom Moisan, Project Architect, VIA EMAIL ONLY, at jordana@ankrommoisan.com. All questions will be submitted to the design team for inclusion in bid addenda.

Bid addenda is distributed via email notification to bidders who have logged into the project

and are part of the official project bidders list.

The Owner reserves the right to waive any informalities and to reject any or all bids. No bidder may withdraw or modify his/her bid after the time set for the bid opening until after 45 calendar days from bid opening date.

Advertisement Publish Date Clark County, Vancouver Business Journal,

January 15, 2021, 2021 and January 22, 2021.

