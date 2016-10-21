Camas-Washougal Community Chest launches 2016-2017 Fundraising Campaign

The Camas-Washougal Community Chest (CWCC) launched its fundraising drive this month with a goal of raising $75,000 for its 2016-2017 campaign. The money raised is used to fund grants to local nonprofit organizations that serve Camas and Washougal residents in need, at-risk youth programs and address natural resource conservation and education.

The CWCC wrapped up a successful 2015-2016 campaign which saw it fund 19 grants for a total of $72,500. Programs and projects funded during this campaign included support of the local food bank run by Inter-Faith Treasure House, funding for the family support programs run by the East County Family Resource Center in Washougal, tree plantings and invasive plant removal in the Steigerwald Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Camas and Washougal Principal’s checkbook to help students in need and funding for food and food service supplies for the local Meals on Wheels program.

Other grants provided funding for staff and supplies for REACH’s self sufficiency classes and workshops, for the Camas Public Library’s summer reading program and for temporarily housing at-risk youth in a secure facility.

Support for the 2015-2016 fundraising campaign came from Georgia Pacific employees and the Georgia Pacific Foundation. Other major donors included HP employees and the HP Corporation, Camas School District employees, City of Camas employees, Plexsys Interface Products, Katherine Sinclair Living Trust, Oakridge Estate HOA and Allweather Wood.

To reach its $75,000 goal for the 2016-2017 campaign, the CWCC seeks donations from individuals and businesses in Camas and Washougal.

For more information and donation forms, visit www.CamasWashougalCommunityChest.org.

