Movers & Shakers 9/15/2016

NORM KREHBIEL

The Board of Commissioners at the Port of Longview recently appointed Norm Krehbiel to the position of chief executive officer. Krehbiel has served as the port’s interim CEO since January.

Krehbiel joined the port in 1993 as the director of facilities and engineering, managing the construction and maintenance of nearly 850 acres of infrastructure and property development. In 2008, he was appointed deputy executive director and later chief operating officer before being named interim CEO this year.

“This is an exciting step in my career and I thank the Board of Commissioners for their confidence in my ability to lead our organization,” said Krehbiel. “I am honored to be leading a team that is so strongly committed to the success of our Port and our community.”

Krehbiel has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Oregon State University. He is active in many industry industry-related organizations and serves on the local Public Facilities District Board. He resides in Longview with his wife Denise.

PARIS POWELL

Regional accounting firm Perkins & Co. has promoted Vancouver native Paris Powell to shareholder.

Powell joined Perkins’ tax department in 2003 and currently leads the company’s business valuation group and its litigation support practice. She is also involved with the firm’s beer, wine & spirits practice group and pioneered the creation of a new business transition and succession practice group.

“We’re very pleased to have Paris among our ranks,” said Gary Reynolds, Perkins’ shareholder and president. “From day one, she’s displayed leadership skills and drive, along with her clear involvement in building and supporting the growth of Clark County at so many levels.”

Active in the community, Powell is a member of the WSU Vancouver College of Business Board of Advisors and is immediate past president of a local chapter of WSU Alumni Association. She was recognized by the Vancouver Business Journal in 2009 as “Accomplished Under 40.”

KEVIN HARKER

WRK Engineers, a Vancouver-based engineering company focused on structural engineering and seismic design, has hired Kevin Harker.

Harker holds a master’s degree in civil engineering from Idaho State University. He joins WRK with more than eight years of industry experience and is a soon-to-be-licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Oregon.

His resume includes five years of drafting experience and three years of engineering design experience with a focus on floating structures. Harker also co-authored three publications on Porous Concrete and its effects on collapsible soils, freeze-thaw characteristics and petroleum contamination retention.

SPENCER ANDERSON

LSW Architects has added Spencer Anderson to its architectural design team.

In his new position, Anderson will focus on sustainable and passive design, specifically for multi-family housing projects.

Anderson is a Certified Passive House Consultant and LEEDTM Green Associate. He holds a bachelor of environmental design degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder and is a recent graduate from the master of architecture program at the University of Oregon.

