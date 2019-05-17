2019 Business Growth Awards Sponsor Message

Bank of America is proud to sponsor this year’s Southwest Washington Business Growth Awards, and it’s an honor to be associated with the accomplished organizations featured here. Our commitment to the local economy, our community and the success of our clients has never been stronger.

Every day, our resources and expertise help people, businesses and organizations pursue their goals and get to the next level — and that’s something we’re passionate about. In fact, Bank of America began serving Washington more than 125 years ago, and today we’re one of the Pacific Northwest’s oldest and largest banks.

On behalf of all our local Bank of America, Merrill Lynch and U.S. Trust employees, we extend congratulations to all the companies honored this year. We look forward to joining with you in supporting the ongoing economic

vitality and growth of our region.

Roger Hinshaw

Bank of America President,

Oregon and Southwest Washington

Comments

comments