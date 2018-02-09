Volunteer of the Week: Sheri Wilson

Current employer or place of business:

Rock Creek Publishing.

Organization(s) I volunteer with:

North County Community Food Bank.

How I got involved:

Walked in and said, “I would like to help!”

Why I give back:

I love our community and wanted to give back and make a difference.

Proudest moment as a volunteer:

Being nominated for this highlight!

What local challenge or issue are you most passionate about?

There are too many people going hungry and I want to be a part of changing this.

Just for fun, what are your hidden talents?

I am a romance novelist!

