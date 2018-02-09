Volunteer of the Week: Sheri Wilson

Current employer or place of business:
Rock Creek Publishing.
Organization(s) I volunteer with:
North County Community Food Bank.
How I got involved:
Walked in and said, “I would like to help!”
Why I give back:
I love our community and wanted to give back and make a difference.
Proudest moment as a volunteer:
Being nominated for this highlight!
What local challenge or issue are you most passionate about?
There are too many people going hungry and I want to be a part of changing this.
Just for fun, what are your hidden talents?
I am a romance novelist!