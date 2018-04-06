Taylor Vilhauer

Current employer or place of business: I am an Investment Consultant at Sustainable Wealth Management.

Organization(s) I volunteer with: I currently serve on our local chapter of Faith Rx’d. Faith Rx’d strives to provide an opportunity for members to strengthen and serve each other and the local community. We meet every other Sunday at Industrial Crossfit for a workout, fellowship and faith. We also serve our local community through community outreach events. Our mission is to strengthen the fitness community for Christ centered living and impact.

How I got involved: My wife Haley and I attended an Iron Sharpens Iron event in California and felt led to start a local chapter here in Vancouver. It’s been so great to see the impact that this has had on people. Typically, 20-30 people attend on Sundays. Everyone is welcome — we just meet people where they are at so no one feels out of place.

Why I give back: I believe that it is more blessed to give than to receive. Growing up, my family was always involved in community service and they instilled the importance of that in me. We’re all busy, but we can all find time to give back.

Proudest moment as a volunteer: I have several. My first was definitely getting this local chapter of Faith Rx’d going. It was a process and we didn’t know how we would have time for it, but it was so encouraging to have so many people show up to our first meeting. Another great moment was when we were able to drop off a carload of toys for kids from our first community outreach event this winter to Open House Ministries. It’s also been so inspiring to see the impact our chapter has had on our members.

What local challenge or issue are you most passionate about? I’m passionate about serving the homeless community. It’s an underserved community and for people who don’t have a family or a support system, it’s almost impossible to overcome. It’s was wonderful to partner with Open House Ministries for our first community outreach event. This is an organization that has done such an incredible job of helping families get back on their feet.

Just for fun: What are your hidden talents? Great question. I guess I would have to say that I’m a self-starter. Even when I feel like I can’t do it, I’ve been able to organize and lead through this organization. I like to remind myself that it’s all a choice, but at the end of the day it’s good to give back and encourage others to do the same.

