Paying it Forward: Kelsey Chappelle

Name: Kelsey Chappelle

Current employer or place of business: Senior business development manager with Visit Vancouver USA

Organization(s) I volunteer with: Hockinson School District Citizens Advisory Committee; Hockinson Citizens for Better Schools; Whitman College Alumni Association; One Team Kids Foundation; Hoops on the River; Clark County Food Bank; and various support and fundraising roles for my three kids’ extracurricular teams and clubs.

How I got involved: I’m sure many can relate to the idea of intending to commit a small amount of time to a cause and seeing a greater need within the organization that draws you in – that’s me!

Why I give back: Passion for people and projects is contagious. When you dedicate yourself to a cause, your enthusiasm spreads and the momentum for doing good work grows.

Proudest moment as a volunteer: The completion of last year’s Hoops on the River 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. Gathering over 300 teams and thousands of spectators in the heart of our wonderful city and creating a family-friendly weekend that also raises money for underprivileged kids in our region was really an exciting win on so many levels.

What local challenge or issue are you most passionate about? I am excited to see our region’s enthusiasm for tourism development grow. The ability to spotlight and grow the attractions that are enjoyed by residents and visitors alike has a positive impact on our whole community.

Just for fun: What are your hidden talents? I try to organize random outings for my girlfriends often, I’m known for strength in auto sales negotiating and I can make a mean tortilla soup.

