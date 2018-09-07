Up Close With Tamara Leibfarth

Current job: Owner/Executive Chef at Bear Thyme Catering DBA Simply Thyme Catering.
Proudest professional moment: Winning Chef of the Year and a President’s Medallion from the American Culinary Federation.
First job: Babysitting all summer.
Fun fact: I love being sarcastic and have a great sense of humor.
Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Sitting at home relaxing with my lavender kitty.
Favorite movie: Babette’s Feast.
Music of choice: Strong women singers.
Favorite place to eat: Mothers Bistro in Portland.
Motto/Inspirational quote: “Leave a place better than you found it. Take care of your elders and listen to their stories.”