Up Close With Tamara Leibfarth

Tamara Leibfarth

Current job: Owner/Executive Chef at Bear Thyme Catering DBA Simply Thyme Catering.

Proudest professional moment: Winning Chef of the Year and a President’s Medallion from the American Culinary Federation.

First job: Babysitting all summer.

Fun fact: I love being sarcastic and have a great sense of humor.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Sitting at home relaxing with my lavender kitty.

Favorite movie: Babette’s Feast.

Music of choice: Strong women singers.

Favorite place to eat: Mothers Bistro in Portland.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Leave a place better than you found it. Take care of your elders and listen to their stories.”

Comments

comments

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.