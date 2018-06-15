Up Close With Scott Edwards

Scott Edwards

Current job: Partner at Schauermann Thayer Jacobs Staples & Edwards, P.S.

Proudest professional moment: Being recognized by my statewide colleagues to serve on the Board of Governors of the Washington State Association for Justice — the oldest and largest civil justice advocacy organization in the Pacific Northwest.

First job: Columbian Newspaper boy.

Fun fact: A few years ago I rode my bicycle from Seattle to Portland (204 miles) in one day (just under 15 hours).

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Wherever my friends and/or family are. Life is so much more about the people you spend it with than where you spend it.

Favorite movie: So many choices. I’m only slightly embarrassed to admit that it would be hard to choose between The Goonies, A Walk to Remember and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Music of choice: 80s rock.

Favorite place to eat: Honestly, I’d have to convince myself that it was too prideful to just say my wife’s kitchen. She makes a mean chipotle chicken rice bowl. You’ve got to try it.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “That’s how they raised us. That’s what we learned from their example. We learned about dignity and decency — that how hard you work matters more than how much you make, that helping others means more than just getting ahead yourself. We learned about honesty and integrity — that the truth matters, that you don’t take shortcuts or play by your own set of rules, and success doesn’t count unless you earn it fair and square.” – Michelle Obama’s speech at the Democratic National Convention 2012

