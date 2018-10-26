Up Close With Payton Standfill

Payton Standfill

Current job: Marketing Director for Summerland, Inc. and four restaurants; self-employed events and club DJ at Credo Productions; starting a new catering/event food business opening next year.

Proudest professional moment: Running a social marketing campaign and making $15,000 in a week and a half.

First job: First on-paper job was at Big Al’s in 2006. First working job was Millenium Farms in high school.

Fun fact: Other than being a DJ? I participated in my first “eating competition” involving hot wings. It was epic, but terrible haha. Definitely won’t be happening again!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: If I wasn’t working? Somewhere with good electronic music and fun people.

Favorite movie: The Matrix series. Yes, I am a nerd.

Music of choice: Electronic. I’ve loved it since I was little, and it’s only gotten better as music has progressed!

Favorite place to eat: Right now? WildFin down at the new Vancouver Waterfront. Super expensive, but oh my God is it good!

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Always safe, never responsible.” It’s something I’ve kind of lived my life by. Basically, let loose and have fun, but don’t hurt yourself doing it!

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.