Up Close With Payton Standfill

Current job: Marketing Director for Summerland, Inc. and four restaurants; self-employed events and club DJ at Credo Productions; starting a new catering/event food business opening next year.

Proudest professional moment: Running a social marketing campaign and making $15,000 in a week and a half.

First job: First on-paper job was at Big Al’s in 2006. First working job was Millenium Farms in high school.

Fun fact: Other than being a DJ? I participated in my first “eating competition” involving hot wings. It was epic, but terrible haha. Definitely won’t be happening again!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: If I wasn’t working? Somewhere with good electronic music and fun people.

Favorite movie: The Matrix series. Yes, I am a nerd.

Music of choice: Electronic. I’ve loved it since I was little, and it’s only gotten better as music has progressed!

Favorite place to eat: Right now? WildFin down at the new Vancouver Waterfront. Super expensive, but oh my God is it good!

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Always safe, never responsible.” It’s something I’ve kind of lived my life by. Basically, let loose and have fun, but don’t hurt yourself doing it!

