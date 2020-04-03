Up Close With Nelson Holmberg

Current job: Executive Director, Southwest Washington Contractors Association.

Proudest professional moment: Working with a team of small ports in Washington to change state law pertaining to ports’ ability to build, own and lease dark fiber optic infrastructure. Being such an advocate for dark fiber earned me the nickname “Dark Fiber Man” in many circles.

First job: Newspaper delivery for The Columbian in Vancouver’s Southcliff neighborhood.

Fun fact: I was part of a team that twice won the unlimited hydroplane world championship in Doha, Qatar.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: If not at one of our community’s great nonprofit fundraisers, backyard movies (in the summer) with Susanne, Maddie and Lexi.

Favorite movie: It sounds so cheesy, but “Top Gun.” It was released while I was in basic training, so I was pretty brainwashed with everything Navy at the time.

Music of choice: Modern country (Toby Keith, Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood, etc.).

Favorite place to eat: Feast 316 in Camas. Try the meatloaf. Seriously.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve almost lost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over in life. And that is why I succeed.” -Michael Jordan

