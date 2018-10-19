Up Close With Mike Lee

Current job: I manage Talent Acquisition at QuoteCenter, a SaaS software startup acquired five years ago by The Home Depot. We hire software engineers, product managers, UX designers and analysts who have created a commerce application that fuels the sale of building materials to professional contractors.

Proudest professional moment: Co-founding Little Hearts Medical, an all-volunteer international medical nonprofit that sends heart surgeons and cardiologists all over the world to perform free cardiac care to orphaned an underprivileged children. Scaling the QuoteCenter team from 50 to almost 200 in 18 months is a close second.

First job: When I was 12 I became an apprentice to a T-shirt screen printer.

Fun fact: During college, I lived for three months in the jungle of Malaysia, hand-digging and assembling a gravity-fed clean water system for 200 people in a mountain village, complete with bamboo huts, pigs and pythons!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Sipping tea and chatting with friends in my living room in front of a roaring fire.

Favorite movie: It’s a toss up between “Spy Game,” starring Robert Redford, or “Dances with Wolves,” starring Kevin Costner.

Music of choice: Anything Christian contemporary written by Steven Curtis Chapman.

Favorite place to eat: The Corbett Fish House in Camas has an amazing gluten-free batter and delicious fresh seafood!

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Begin each day, as if it were on purpose.”

– Will Smith in “Hitch”

