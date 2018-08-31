Up Close With Michael Wagy

Michael Wagy

Current job: General Sales Manager for CalPortland.

Proudest professional moment: Having the opportunity to run both CalPortland Operations as General Manager in Oregon and Washington.

First job: My first job out of college was as an Associate Manager of First National Bank of Omaha.

Fun fact: I’m a die-hard Denver Bronco fan; I played football in college for the Hasting College “Broncos.”

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Hanging out in our recliners with my wife, binge-watching Netflix.

Favorite movie: Braveheart.

Music of choice: I love all music except rap.

Favorite sport to play: Golf.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “This is the day that Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” -Psalm 118:24

Comments

comments

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.