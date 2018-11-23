Up Close With Megan Dixon

Current job: Associate at Westby Associates, Inc. I help nonprofits build, manage and implement large capital and capacity building campaigns.

Proudest professional moment: My proudest moments are always those where I can be used as a bridge builder or catalyst for strategic philanthropy. A few highlights that rise to the top include: Emceeing a fundraising event that reached the $1M mark, securing a multi-year grant to launch a housing program for women coming out of Corrections and putting Southwest Washington on the map for funding from the Seattle-based Washington Women’s Foundation.

First job: I worked as a bridal consultant when I was 16, helping women “Say ‘yes’ to the dress.” I knew the owners of the small boutique and learned a lot about customer services, hospitality and basic business savvy.

Fun fact: I was Young Miss Idaho, 1998, and I yodeled for the talent portion. No. Joke.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: I’m raising two kids (Alice, 8, Henry, 6) so my favorite place to be on a Saturday night is at home with a glass of wine watching Netflix with my amazing husband … while the kids SLEEP!

Favorite movie: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Music of choice: I’m always drawn to folk music with artists like The Wailin’ Jennys, Tall Heights and even John Denver. You know, the stuff that makes a person super popular at all the parties.

Favorite place to eat: Basically, any food cart in the Greater Vancouver area. My latest favorite is the Thai cart next to Brothers Cascadia brewery – the banh mi is to die for!

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Life is short, and we haven’t much time to make glad the hearts of those who are traveling this journey with us. So be swift to love and make haste to be kind.”

Comments

comments