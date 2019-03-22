Up Close With Megan Davis

Current job: Marketing Manager at Webfor – where I oversee the marketing department and assist in developing and deploying successful Search Engine Optimization Campaigns.

Proudest professional moment: My proudest professional moment would have to be working with the Webfor team on a really challenging SEO campaign that resulted in great ROI for our client and ending up winning the Best SEO Campaign of the Year Award from the American Marketing Association.

First job: My first job was working at Super Jump Party Zone, where parents could rent bounce houses for their kid’s birthday parties. Although a lot of my time was spent cleaning up after kids who bounced a little too much after cake and pizza, I was able to learn a lot about communicating with customers and managing a busy schedule.

Fun fact: When I first moved to Portland, my first job was at Salt & Straw. As a result of scooping ice cream for a year, my right arm is way stronger than my left arm.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Snuggling in the couch with my husband and pup, Netflix binging or cheering on the Portland Trail Blazers!

Favorite movie: My favorite movie is a tough call, but I can definitely say that my favorite TV shows are The Office, Broad City and SNL!

Music of choice: As a child of the 90s, my go to playlist usually consists of Weezer, The Cranberries, Pixies, Beastie Boys, Alanis Morissette and Cake.

Favorite place to eat: I am a sucker for a good burrito. ¿Por Qué No? on Hawthorne is at the top of my list, followed closely by El Nutro Taco and Robo Taco.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it.” – Maya Angelou

