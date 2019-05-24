Up Close With Matt Cole

Current position: Founder and creative director at Revere. We are an integrated brand experience agency based right here in Vancouver. At Revere, we focus on strategy-led design to help emerging brands grow.

Proudest professional moment: Starting Revere. At that point three years ago, it took a huge amount of courage and confidence to do it because I wanted to do it right. We’ve grown so much and still have so much to learn, but I am incredibly proud of the work we’ve done, the great connections we’ve made and our ability to add meaning to our projects. Starting and running a small business is not for the faint of heart – it takes a lot of true grit. The biggest step is actually starting it, but oh how rewarding it can be!

First job: In high school, I scored a job at Sears working in their shipping and receiving department. It was by no means fun or glamorous, but I learned a lot about work ethic there and it’s still a job I reference to this day.

Fun fact: We’re not just in the brand-building business, our family all seem to be emerging brand developers, too. My daughter routinely sits with me to draw logos (usually of fictional pizza parlors or bakers) and at 3 years old, my youngest son can recognize and call out the logos of every major car maker as we drive. Branding is definitely in our blood!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Anywhere that I am surrounded by good company, conversation and wonderful things to eat and drink.

Favorite movie/TV/streaming series: Because I work in the creative business, it would be a shame to not say Mad Men, but the series really was so incredibly good and is my all-time favorite because of the complexities of all the characters and the genius writing. I also binge-watched the entire Game of Thrones series over the last several months in order to be ready for the new season and I still haven’t gotten enough of it yet.

Music of choice: One of my all-time favorite artists is actually a friend of mine. Brandin Reed serves up indie/gospel/rock with such amazing style and composition coupled with poignant lyrics. It’s great to listen to on just about any occasion and at least one of his songs is on most playlists I make.

Favorite local eatery: Hopworks Urban Brewery is by far the favorite. I am always in search of the next best burger and beer combo and HUB always seems to win my heart in this category!



Motto/Inspirational quote or hero: Lately, my favorite quote would be from Helen Keller: “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”

