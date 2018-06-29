Up Close With Matt Cameron

Matt Cameron

Current job: Vice president of Engineering at SIGMADESIGN.

Proudest professional moment: Putting together a great team and winning a significant project for SIGMADESIGN. Essentially, this effort was a competition between product development firms. Our team included industrial designers, mechanical, firmware and electrical engineers. We worked hard on preliminary concepts and on putting together a presentation for the client to convince them we were the best choice.

First job: Delivering newspapers.

Fun fact: Spent more time being a windsurfing “bum” than I spent in engineering school.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Hosting a small dinner party at home.

Favorite movie: Meru – I’m a fan of Jimmy Chin. Meru is a 2015 documentary film chronicling the first ascent of the “Shark’s Fin” route on Meru Peak in the Indian Himalayas.

Music of choice: Alternative and folk.

Favorite place to eat: Lunch at Sabor in Vancouver.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” – Leonardo da Vinci

