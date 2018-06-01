Up Close With Mason Roberts

Current job: Project Engineer II for Phoenix Industrial Inc., a heavy industrial general contractor.

Proudest professional moment: Deciding to start my own personal residential construction work, after leaving crew work of two years. It was more stress and responsibility, but paid better, and worked better for my college hours, too.

First job: City lifeguard in Vernonia, Ore.

Fun fact: Currently I ride four different types of boards (longboard, snowboard, mountain board, skim board) and aim to learn all forms of boarding at some point.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Wrenching on cars. Whether it is mine for a repair or an upgrade, or if it is someone else car as a favor or extra work. I like to learn each different car manufacturers’ set up and design of the engines, bodies and general layout.

Favorite movie: Eurotrip. A classic comedy for me that I can always watch. Especially when I need a good laugh.

Music of choice: Rap/Hip-Hop, Dubstep/EDM.

Favorite place to eat: Any place that can serve me meat that comes rare when I order it rare. Too often, most restaurants think rare means medium rare.

Motto/Inspirational quote: Take life one day at a time.

