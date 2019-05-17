Up Close With Marena Rozmaity

Current job: Executive Assistant for the Southwest Washington Contractors Association.

Proudest professional moment: As a high school student I volunteered at the Lower Columbia Regional Cancer Center and met a very intriguing patient who happened to be a reporter. After sharing with him my recent enlistment into the Washington Army National Guard, he decided to publish an article on my accomplishments.

First job: Signal Support Systems Specialist with the Washington Army National Guard. I joined the Guard at 17 years old and am finishing up my 6-year term this upcoming summer. I also served on active duty orders for just short of two years working in logistics. I’m grateful for the skills, discipline and patience I have learned while serving!

Fun fact: Sloths move three times faster in the water than they do on land!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: When we’re not spending time with friends, my husband and I are at home relaxing with our 18-month old daughter.

Favorite movie: I would say Ladder 49 because as a young child my dream was to be a firefighter! Though not very long after, I realized I had an intense fear of heights and would not do well in that career! Ha ha.

Music of choice: EDM by far! My husband and I joke that we would have loved being young adults in the 80s when this genre was first introduced!

Favorite place to eat: Boomerang Bistro for a casual lunch – their sandwiches are to die for!

La Casa Tapatia for the queso and margaritas!

Motto/Inspirational quote: “The universe took its time on you, crafted you to offer the world something different from everyone else. When you doubt how you were created, you doubt an energy greater than us both.” – Rupi Kaur

