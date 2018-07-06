Up Close With Marcy Sprecher

Current job: Executive Director of Rocksolid Community Teen Center.

Proudest professional moment: Taking the position of Executive Director after being the Teen Center manager for 10 years.

First job: In 1987 I was a Hostess at The Stage Coach Inn Restaurant in Hazel Dell.

Fun fact: I bungee jumped in 1993 … before the safety harness was necessary … haha!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Enjoying the company of friends and family somewhere fun!

Favorite movie: By far … “Breakfast Club.” Yes, it shows my age … but it’s my favorite!

Music of choice: 80s, 90s and now! I’ll listen to anything.

Favorite place to eat: Anywhere on vacation! So many local favorites … hard to choose.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Love the life you live, live the life you love” -Bob Marley

Comments

comments