Up Close With Marcy Sprecher

Marcy Sprecht

Current job: Executive Director of Rocksolid Community Teen Center.

Proudest professional moment: Taking the position of Executive Director after being the Teen Center manager for 10 years.

First job: In 1987 I was a Hostess at The Stage Coach Inn Restaurant in Hazel Dell.

Fun fact: I bungee jumped in 1993 … before the safety harness was necessary … haha!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Enjoying the company of friends and family somewhere fun!

Favorite movie: By far … “Breakfast Club.” Yes, it shows my age … but it’s my favorite!

Music of choice: 80s, 90s and now! I’ll listen to anything.

Favorite place to eat: Anywhere on vacation! So many local favorites … hard to choose.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Love the life you live, live the life you love” -Bob Marley

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.