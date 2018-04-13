Up Close With Lisa Houser

Current job: Master hair stylist and colorist for 31 years/owner of Utopia Salon & Day Spa for 13 years.

Proudest professional moment: After years of admiring those elite salons in the Top 200 in the Nation, finding out that I made it into the group I admired so much was amazing; seeing all the hard work and passion pay off. I would say that ties with seeing each clients face when they fall in love with their new look.

First job: My first job was babysitting on weekends and working in a shoe store assembling the shoe lace bells that go on toddlers shoes (totally dating myself). First hair stylist job was in a small beauty shop with rollers and blue hair ladies, where they could smoke while they sprayed aerosol hair lacquer. Thank goodness those days are gone.

Fun fact: My husband and I love rock concerts and charity so much we turned our wedding into an 80s rock concert complete with spandex, big hair and 400 strangers, and raised over $5,000 for Relay for Life four years ago.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: At this stage in my life, home with my family, movies and a fire.

Favorite movie: Oh … So many, depends on the mood. My cousin Vinny, Elf, The Notebook, The Shack, to name a few.

Music of choice: I will forever be a big hair 80s & 90s hair band rocker, I also love me some old school hip hop.

Favorite place to eat: My mom’s, of course, but when I am not in New York my favorite places are Fogo de Chao, Cest la Vie in Hazel Dell and nothing beats a Wahlbugers in Vegas or any burger for that matter.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Be the change you want to see.” –Gandhi

“I am whole, perfect, strong, powerful, loving, harmonious, and happy.” – Charles F. Haanel

