Up Close With Krista Holland

Current job: Senior Vice President, Human Resources at Riverview Community Bank.

Proudest professional moment: Helping people every day, making a positive contribution that makes a difference. It really makes me humble and proud when someone takes the time to tell me that I helped them and made a difference.

First job: Pharmacy Technician.

Fun facts: I was born in Montana … beautiful area but I am very thankful we live here. I went to school for fashion merchandising and marketing – before HR. Still love fast sporty cars, and good friends!

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Home with my husband and four dogs! Even better, when my son and his girlfriend come by. We really enjoy dinner with the folks, they are amazing.

Favorite movie: Guardians of the Galaxy, Sleepless in Seattle. I still cry at the end of Homeward Bound.

Music of choice: Pop/Rock.

Favorite place to eat: Big Foot in Seaside, Ore. They have the BEST prawns. I’m also partial to pizza at the Rock on Highway 14, but don’t get there too often.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference.”

Comments

comments