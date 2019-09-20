Up Close With Justin Wood

Current job: BIA membership assistant. This position entails supporting our membership director, receiving calls and helping coordinate events for the Building Industry Association of Clark County. Some of my job duties include data entry, research and mailings.

Proudest professional moment: I would say completing a five-week work program with Northwest Youth Corps at the age of 15. Living and working in remote wilderness areas taught me discipline and perseverance. Our work included invasive plant species elimination and general trail maintenance and repair. I lived and worked with a diverse group of young people, some born and raised in other countries. It was a life-changing experience. A close second would be working alongside Washington state representatives during my internship at the legislature.

First job: My first official job was with Northwest Youth Corps mentioned above.

Fun fact: I previously volunteered at the Oregon Zoo under the Zoo Teen program. I love animals and had the privilege of seeing how the Zoo operates behind the scenes.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Meeting my friends for sushi or camping (when the season allows) with friends and family.

Favorite movie: “Troy.”

Music of choice: Metal of all kinds, new and old.

Favorite place to eat: Arawan Thai Cuisine.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Just remember, you can do anything you set your mind to, but it takes action, perseverance and facing your fears.” -Gillian Anderson

