Up Close With Julie Cieloha

Current job: Investment and Finance Advisor with the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. When I chose to retire from my position as CFO at the Murdock Trust after 29 years, I wanted to have an opportunity to continue to invest my time, energy and experience in the important work underway in the Murdock offices, as well as to contribute to the growth and development of the organization. I am so pleased to now have the opportunity to share my institutional knowledge and experience in the philanthropic sector with my Murdock family as an Investment and Finance Advisor. My current role allows me incredible flexibility as I continue to provide support on specific projects and initiatives at the Trust, while also having the opportunity to travel across the U.S. and Canada with my husband in our RV.

Proudest professional moment: I was lucky enough to get a job in accounts payable a few weeks after high school graduation at Jantzen Inc. After a few years of watching CPAs from Deloitte Haskins & Sells come to perform the annual audit I knew that I wanted to pursue a career in finance. The CFO of Jantzen, who was a huge mentor to me, encouraged me at that early stage of my career, helped me to go to Portland State University and earn an accounting degree. I was then hired at Deloitte by then Deloitte Partner Jim Martin, who in years to come would hire me again at the Murdock Trust and become my mentor and friend for close to 30 years. When I became CFO of the Trust I was able to call the long since retired CFO of Jantzen and thank him for the gift he gave me.

First job: Working on a produce farm on Sauvie Island from ages 13 to 18. I moved irrigation pipe, prepared product for sale, helped with retail sales and drove a truck delivering to wholesale produce houses.

Fun fact: A couple of my closest friends (including my husband) and I have been trail running very close to every Saturday morning at 8:15 for between 10 to 15 years.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: In front of the wood stove in Rose Valley.

Favorite movie: Midway and Top Gun.

Music of choice: Contemporary Country.

Favorite place to eat: Kalama Harbor McMenamins.

Motto/Inspirational quote: As my parents and I were entering church one icy morning, a woman came up to Pastor and said, “Someone needs to sweep up the gravel on the church sidewalk as it is icy and someone is going to fall”. He politely said, “You’re someone!” She went and grabbed the broom. I try to not forget that.

Comments

comments