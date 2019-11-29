Up Close With Ellen Rogers

Ellen Rogers

Current job: Master of Advocacy and Brand Experience at Southwest Washington Contractors Association.

Proudest professional moment: Finally completing a Ph.D. in political science at the age of 47.

First job: Pouring soda and making popcorn and cotton candy at High Meadow in Granby, Conn., in the early 1980s.

Fun fact: I am addicted to indoor rock climbing at the Source Climbing Center.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Drinking whiskey in our hot tub listening to the rain fall.

Favorite movie: I hate to admit it, “Better Off Dead.”

Music of choice: Hamilton or Wicked soundtracks.

Favorite place to eat: Mount Tabor Brewing or Heathen Brewing Feral Public House.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Walls are meant for climbing” – The North Face.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.