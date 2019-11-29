Up Close With Ellen Rogers

Current job: Master of Advocacy and Brand Experience at Southwest Washington Contractors Association.

Proudest professional moment: Finally completing a Ph.D. in political science at the age of 47.

First job: Pouring soda and making popcorn and cotton candy at High Meadow in Granby, Conn., in the early 1980s.

Fun fact: I am addicted to indoor rock climbing at the Source Climbing Center.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Drinking whiskey in our hot tub listening to the rain fall.

Favorite movie: I hate to admit it, “Better Off Dead.”

Music of choice: Hamilton or Wicked soundtracks.

Favorite place to eat: Mount Tabor Brewing or Heathen Brewing Feral Public House.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Walls are meant for climbing” – The North Face.

