Up Close With Ellen Rogers

Current job: Master of Advocacy and Brand Experience at Southwest Washington Contractors Association.
Proudest professional moment: Finally completing a Ph.D. in political science at the age of 47.
First job: Pouring soda and making popcorn and cotton candy at High Meadow in Granby, Conn., in the early 1980s.
Fun fact: I am addicted to indoor rock climbing at the Source Climbing Center.
Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Drinking whiskey in our hot tub listening to the rain fall.
Favorite movie: I hate to admit it, “Better Off Dead.”
Music of choice: Hamilton or Wicked soundtracks.
Favorite place to eat: Mount Tabor Brewing or Heathen Brewing Feral Public House.
Motto/Inspirational quote: “Walls are meant for climbing” – The North Face.