Up Close With Cynthia McNally

Current job: Owner and sole physician at Evergreen Gynecology, PC.

Proudest professional moment: Becoming an entrepreneur at age 50! I spent eight years as an Obstetrician-Gynecologist in the Air Force, then 11 years of the same in Vancouver. Four years ago, I crossed the river to Portland to concentrate on gynecology. I was looking for a similar opportunity in Vancouver and when I couldn’t find a clinic that matched my goals, I decided to create my own.

First job: Delivering the Washington Post while growing up in the D.C. suburbs. One of my customers was Sam Donaldson who was the ABC News anchor. I remember at age 13 thinking it was cool that I was delivering the news to someone who delivered the news on TV.

Fun fact: I tried to be a vegan but lasted only five months. I didn’t realize I loved cheese so much.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: My couch, watching TV with my daughter. Right now, we are “binge-watching” American Horror Story. I consider it binge-watching because we watch more than one episode at a time, but she disagrees.

Favorite movie: So many to choose from! I am in awe of film-makers. Apocalypse Now, Chicago, Schindler’s List, to name a few. And I love most documentaries. The documentary about the making of Apocalypse Now, Heart of Darkness, was as good as the film if not better. You get to see all the actors and director lose their minds as they are putting together this masterpiece.

Music of choice: Old school hip hop = instant mood lifter.

Favorite place to eat: Depends on my mood. Right now, I am enjoying Eight Noodle in Salmon Creek. I get their Saigon Rolls at least once a week.

Motto/Inspirational quote: “You must do the thing you think you cannot do.” -Eleanor Roosevelt

Comments

comments