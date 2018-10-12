Up Close With Cyndi Holloway

Current job: Governmental & Community Affairs Director for Waste Connections.
Proudest professional moment: Most recently when I was given the opportunity to carry the Scott Campbell torch for Waste Connections.
First job: Selling Shoes at Nordstrom.
Fun fact: I’m a little obsessed with sloths and the number 12.
Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Anywhere I’m surrounded by the people I love.
Favorite movie: Thomas Crown Affair.
Music of choice: Currently hooked on Chris Stapleton.
Favorite place to eat: Main Event, Main Event, MEstro’s or 3Sheets!
Motto/Inspirational quote: “Step out of the history that is holding you back. Step into the new story you are willing to create.” – Oprah Winfrey