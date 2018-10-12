Up Close With Cyndi Holloway

Cyndi Holloway

Current job: Governmental & Community Affairs Director for Waste Connections.

Proudest professional moment: Most recently when I was given the opportunity to carry the Scott Campbell torch for Waste Connections.

First job: Selling Shoes at Nordstrom.

Fun fact: I’m a little obsessed with sloths and the number 12.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: Anywhere I’m surrounded by the people I love.

Favorite movie: Thomas Crown Affair.

Music of choice: Currently hooked on Chris Stapleton.

Favorite place to eat: Main Event, Main Event, MEstro’s or 3Sheets!

Motto/Inspirational quote: “Step out of the history that is holding you back. Step into the new story you are willing to create.” – Oprah Winfrey

Comments

comments

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.