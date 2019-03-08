Up Close With Chuy Garcia

Current job: Business Insurance Sales Agent with Davidson & Associates Insurance.

Proudest professional moment: There are many, but one I’ve had recently is having had an opportunity to meet with a second generation business owner. After meeting with that client, they expressed gratitude for having understood their insurance program and how coverages function for the first time ever. I did land the account, but bringing that kind of value is what makes what I do worth it.

First job: I grew up working in the orchards throughout the Columbia Gorge. As a family, every summer we would pick cherries, apples, pears, peaches and apricots if time allowed before returning to school in the fall. My father showed us first hand to develop a strong work ethic while stressing the importance of knowledge and communication. First official job was working at a swimming pool one summer.

Fun fact: Chuy is diminutive of the name Jesús.

Favorite spot on a Saturday night: NW Liquid Gold.

Favorite movie: Aside from the countless movies I enjoy with my daughter, especially the weekend marathons of The Princess Bride, I would have to say, The Dark Knight is one of my favorites.

Music of choice: I’m pretty eclectic when it comes to music. I really enjoy the Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Ritchie Valens and James Brown style of rock and roll down the line to Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Queen, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin. However, I could be listening to Marilyn Manson one day and some folk music the next. It really comes down to mood…I’m a huge Prince fan.

Favorite place to eat: Hazel Dell Commons, which sits off the Southeast corner of 99th Street and Highway 99. Order some deliciousness from Banh Mi Saigon —and drink some fantastic beer at Brothers Cascadia Brewing.

Motto/Inspirational quote: Hechale Ganas.

